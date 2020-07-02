New procedures at Atlanta's airport ahead of Fourth of July holiday rush

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is taking extra steps to keep travelers safe ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. Airport officials gave FOX 5 a tour on Thursday, revealing the new policies and procedures that are now in place to protect folks from the coronavirus.

“This is the most unusual Fourth of July we’ve had,” said John Selden, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport General Manager.

New social distancing reminders can be seen almost immediately with signs and markings on the walls, floors and marquees. They’ve also added plexiglass to their kiosks and hand sanitizer stations throughout.

“We’ve tried to make sure that at every touchpoint, there is a hand sanitizer station before and after,” said Matt Sparks, Delta Airlines VP of Airport Operations

Travelers wear masks while waiting in line at the TSA security checkpoint at Atlanta's airport on July 2, 2020. (FOX 5)

Airport officials say operations continue to recover and improve every day after flights and travelers were down 98% back in March.

Thursday is expected to be the busiest day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday with 1,200 flights and 30,000 travelers are expected to pass through security.

New Plexiglass shields installed at one of the Delta service desks at Atlanta's airport on July 2, 2020. (FOX 5)

“Our TSA agents wear masks and gloves,” said Selden. “If they have to pat you down, they will then change their gloves. Many of them also wear protective face shields.”

New protocols and procedures are also in place in case someone at the airport tests positive. That was the case earlier in the week when a TSA agent contracted the virus.

A passenger wears a face shield while traveling through Atlanta's airport on July 2, 2020. (FOX 5)

“We shut down the entire checkpoint and brought in a sterilization crew,” said Selden.

New Plexiglass shields installed at one of the Delta service desks at Atlanta's airport on July 2, 2020. (FOX 5)

