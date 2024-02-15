Chamblee police officer shoots man armed with machete, chief says

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Chamblee police block off a portion of New Peachtree Road on Feb. 15, 2024. (FOX 5)

A Chamblee police officer opened fire on a man armed with a machete following a shoplifting call.

It started around 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart located on the corner of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Boulevard.

Man fled the store with an officer running after him, according to Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa.

The man refused to stop. At the train overpass, the man pulled out a machete and violently attacked the officer, Chief Dieppa said.

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The officer was not injured.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Chamblee police wrote:

"New Peachtree Rd to Chamblee Tucker Rd is closed due to an ongoing police investigation. Please find an alternate route."

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be handling the case.

