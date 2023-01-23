New nationwide system to report threats against Jewish community

There's a new nationwide online system to report antisemitic incidents and threats.

"Organizations receive antisemitic emails and phone calls all day and every day," said Neil Rabinovitz with Secure Community Network.

Rabinovitz works for Secure Community Network, the security organization for the Jewish Community of North America. He says while antisemitism has always been around, there's been a steady increase in the past few years.

"It comes in all forms, and it's out there nationwide," said Rabinovitz.

Last fall in metro Atlanta there were a number of cases of antisemitic graffiti in public places.

There were also hundreds of antisemitic flyers scattered throughout neighborhoods in Carrollton and Cobb County.

Now there's a new online, nationwide reporting system for threats or suspicious activity related to Jewish organizations or communities. Once a report is made, security agents determine the urgency and if necessary work with the FBI or other law enforcement partners.

The information from the reports can also be used to keep better data on incidents, learn who is behind the threats, and track cases across communities.

"They're taking all that information and collating it and determining if there's an incident in Atlanta that is similar to something that happened in Birmingham or Denver or Vegas," said Rabinovitz.

Rabinovitz says this could play a major role in keeping the Jewish community safe.

People can use their computers, tablets or cellphones to fill out the reports.

To report an incident, go to securecommunitynetwork.org

