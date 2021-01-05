New nationwide movement forms to donate COVID-19 stimulus checks
Many Americans have now received their second COVID-19 stimulus check.
But some who aren't strapped for cash are using their checks to help others.
Activist Christopher Nickelson is the creator of the Check For Good campaign.
The effort encourages people who have disposable income to give back to those affected by the pandemic.
You can choose to support relief funds for laid-off workers or donate to organizations working toward social jsutice.
If you want to participate in the campaign, visit its website.
