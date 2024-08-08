New mental health crisis center could help aviate jail, hospital crowding

A new mental health crisis center will soon open in southwest Atlanta in hopes of taking the stress off jails and hospitals in the area.

The center will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, and is expected to save lives.

Officials are calling the center a gamechanger for mental health in the metro Atlanta area. It is a group project, as Mayor Andre Dickens would say, the result of a major collaboration between the White House, state government, Fulton County, and the city of Atlanta.

The ribbon cutting was almost 7 years in the making. The Behavioral Health Crisis Center is the first of its kind in Fulton County.

A state-of-the-art facility strategically located on Metropolitan Parkway to help the most vulnerable in crisis.

"It provides an opportunity for individuals who are suffering in silence. Hopefully, we are equipping this community to talk about what they are going through," Fulton County Behavioral Health Director LaTrina Foster explained.

The bridge of support that finally opened this 24-bed, 16-chair beacon of hope stretches from the White House to City Hall and will be operated by Grady Memorial Hospital staff.

"For individuals experiencing issues related to homelessness, we know we have that. Individuals facing mental health challenges and substance abuse, we know we have that," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens exclaimed.

White House domestic policy advisor Neera Tanden brought a message from the White House.

"They send their congratulations to everyone here for building a facility and creating this location that demonstrates Fulton County's understanding of the mental health crisis but also its desire to step up and lead," she said.

Fulton County invested $15 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan. The state of Georgia donated another $9.4 million. County. Officials say this is only the beginning.

"It's literally going to save lives. This is the first of its kind. The experts say we need three, and we got good news today. The second one may be coming," Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said.

The healing and transformation will begin when the crisis center opens its doors in September.