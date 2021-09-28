New license plate helps support preservation of Georgia's historic areas

article

A new license plate in Georgia will help support the preservation of historic downtown areas.

Proceeds from the "Preserve Georgia Downtowns" specialty license plate will go towards the state’s Historic Preservation Division’s Georgia Heritage Grant Program. The program, which is part of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, works with federal agencies to help them comply with historic preservation laws and regulations, administers multiple economic development programs, and collaborates with key stakeholders for planning, conservation, tourism, and site protection.

More than $3.5 million has been matched through the plates since 1994.

The plates will cost $45 with $20 doing towards the program and $5 going towards Georgia’s General Fund.

Tags can be purchased at any county tag office upon request. It may take up to 10 days for the tags to be delivered.

For more information visit www.dca.ga.gov/georgia-historic-preservation-division.

