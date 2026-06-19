New lawsuit alleges BioLab exposed deputies to toxic plume

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The Brief Two Rockdale County deputies and a resident have filed a lawsuit against BioLab over last year's chemical fire. The plaintiffs claim they suffered severe pulmonary injuries after being exposed to toxic chemicals. The lawsuit alleges BioLab ignored repeated warnings about fire risks at the facility.



Two Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies and a local resident have filed a lawsuit against BioLab, alleging they suffered severe pulmonary injuries following the company's chemical fire that forced evacuations and shelter-in-place orders across Rockdale County.

What we know:

The lawsuit stems from the chemical fire at the BioLab facility that sent a large plume of smoke into the air and prompted emergency officials to order thousands of residents to evacuate while others were told to shelter in place.

What they're saying:

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs allege BioLab stored millions of pounds of water-reactive pool chemicals in a warehouse equipped with a corroding sprinkler system. The lawsuit further claims the company ignored repeated warnings about potential fire hazards at the facility.

The plaintiffs contend their exposure to the chemical plume resulted in serious respiratory injuries.

Attorneys representing the deputies and resident said they intend to hold BioLab accountable through the legal process.

The lawsuit seeks damages related to the alleged injuries and the circumstances surrounding the chemical fire.

A separate class-action lawsuit was filed previously.

The backstory:

The BioLab incident in 2024 occurred after water from fire sprinklers came into contact with water-reactive pool treatment chemicals stored at the plant, triggering a chemical reaction that sent a large plume of smoke into the air.

The incident prompted mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents and shelter-in-place orders for others across Rockdale County and parts of metro Atlanta. The smoke plume was visible for miles, and residents reported concerns about air quality and potential health effects in the days following the fire.

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