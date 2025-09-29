One year later, Rockdale residents still seeking answers on BioLab fire

The Brief BioLab fire forced 17,000 evacuations, 90,000 told to shelter in place Investigators found plant stored double the chemicals first reported Lawsuits and health studies into fire’s impact remain ongoing



One year after a massive fire at the BioLab chemical plant sent a toxic cloud over Rockdale County, residents say they are still searching for answers about the long-term health and environmental impacts.

The backstory:

The blaze, which broke out in September 2024, forced the evacuation of 17,000 people, closed portions of Interstate 20, and led 90,000 residents in Rockdale and surrounding counties to shelter in place. Chlorine and other hazardous chemicals burned for days as crews worked to control the fire.

A preliminary report from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board found the fire was caused by deteriorating materials stored in a warehouse that released toxic vapors and ignited. Investigators later determined the facility had stored more than 14 million pounds of solid oxidizers — double the amount initially believed.

OSHA cited Biolab for six violations and fined the company more than $60,000. Meanwhile, lawsuits against the company continue, including a federal suit brought by Rockdale County and multiple class-action cases from residents and businesses.

What's next:

Researchers with Morehouse School of Medicine and community advocates have launched a three-year study into the potential long-term health effects of the disaster. Cleanup negotiations remain ongoing.