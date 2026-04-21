Georgia Supreme Court hears BioLab fire case arguments

The Brief Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments tied to a 2024 BioLab fire. Residents are seeking medical monitoring after possible chemical exposure. The case could impact how future exposure claims are handled.



The Supreme Court of Georgia heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case tied to a 2024 chemical fire at a BioLab facility in Conyers that forced nearby residents to evacuate for weeks.

What we know:

The case centers on claims from people who say they were exposed to chemicals released during the fire and are asking the court to require the company to pay for ongoing medical monitoring.

Attorneys for the BioLab argue the request is unprecedented under Georgia law, saying liability typically requires proof of a current physical injury rather than the possibility of future illness. The outcome could have broader implications for how similar exposure claims are handled in the state.

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What's next:

The court has not yet issued a decision.