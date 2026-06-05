Teen driver arrested after fleeing Marietta police chase on I-75

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The Brief A Cobb County police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash early Friday morning at the Canton Road exit along Interstate 75 northbound. Two teens were taken into custody following an extensive search after the driver ran away from the wreck on foot.



A wild highway pursuit ended in a crash early Friday morning after a stolen vehicle broke through a police containment maneuver and sped away, according to a Marietta police report.

Stolen vehicle crash

What we know:

A patrol officer spotted a stolen car traveling on Delk Road at the I-75 northbound ramp at 12:27 a.m. Friday. Officers tried to surround and stop the vehicle safely using a specialized box-in technique, but the driver managed to break free and speed away from the scene. The car raced north up the highway before crashing hard at the Canton Road exit.

Following the wreck, the teen driver jumped out of the car and ran away on foot into the surrounding area. A teen passenger remained inside and was detained immediately by officers without any incident.

Police launched a massive search of the area, tracking down the driver a short time later and booking them into the Youth Detention Center. The driver faces charges of theft by receiving a motor vehicle alongside multiple traffic violations, while the passenger was turned over to a parent.

Officials confirmed that no officers or teens were injured during the pursuit or the crash.

Flight from officers

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared the exact speeds reached during the chase or what specific traffic violations the driver is facing. It remains unknown where the vehicle was originally stolen from or how the teens managed to take it. Because of their ages, police have not released the names or exact identities of the two teens involved.