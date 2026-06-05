Teenager wounded in early morning South Fulton shooting

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The Brief South Fulton police investigation is underway after a 17-year-old teen was shot early Friday morning on Cascade Road SW. Emergency responders rushed the wounded teenager to Grady Hospital following reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are combing the scene for evidence and searching for clues to determine what triggered the violence.



South Fulton police are investigating an early morning shooting on Cascade Road SW that left a 17-year-old teen hospitalized with a gunshot wound Friday.

South Fulton police investigation

What we know:

Authorities rushed to the 4455 block of Cascade Road SW at approximately 3:39 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located clear evidence of a shooting at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy later arrived at Grady Hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound. Criminal investigations and crime scene units responded to the area and are actively collecting evidence.

Shooting motives unclear

What we don't know:

Officials said it is entirely unclear what led up to the gunfire, and no suspect descriptions have been released. Police are currently awaiting an official update on the teenager's medical condition.

The South Fulton Police Department has not yet provided information on potential arrests, and representatives stated they will not conduct on-camera interviews at this time.

Community response needed

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to piece together the events. Anyone who heard the gunfire or has information about the incident is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.