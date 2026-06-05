Teenager wounded in early morning South Fulton shooting
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are investigating an early morning shooting on Cascade Road SW that left a 17-year-old teen hospitalized with a gunshot wound Friday.
South Fulton police investigation
What we know:
Authorities rushed to the 4455 block of Cascade Road SW at approximately 3:39 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located clear evidence of a shooting at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy later arrived at Grady Hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound. Criminal investigations and crime scene units responded to the area and are actively collecting evidence.
Shooting motives unclear
What we don't know:
Officials said it is entirely unclear what led up to the gunfire, and no suspect descriptions have been released. Police are currently awaiting an official update on the teenager's medical condition.
The South Fulton Police Department has not yet provided information on potential arrests, and representatives stated they will not conduct on-camera interviews at this time.
Community response needed
What you can do:
The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to piece together the events. Anyone who heard the gunfire or has information about the incident is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a media advisory issued by the South Fulton Police Department, which detailed the initial response, location of evidence, and the status of the ongoing investigation.