New K-9 deputy joining Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Fayette County has a new K-9 deputy joining the team.

Deputy Zade has just finished his training and will serve the Fayette County community as a full-service K-9.

Officials say the 13-month-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix is great at tracking.

When he's not on duty, he loves nothing more than to play fetch or tug-of-war.

K-9 Deputy Zade (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Zade's favorite treat is a Chick-fil-A filet.

"While being still isn’t exactly Zade’s forte, his energy and willingness to work make him a perfect addition to our K9 Unit," the Fayette County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "We can’t wait to see all the great things he will accomplish as he serves and protects our community!"