New Georgia restaurant makes adjustments due to COVID-19

A Morrow restaurant under new management is opening its doors with several COVID-19 conscious measures in place.

"No industry was hit harder than the restaurant industry with COVID-19," Al Concemi, the owner of Enviro-Master Services of SE Atlanta remarked.

Hundreds of Georgia restaurants were forced to close their doors when the coronavirus first hit.

With growing health concerns surrounding the contagious virus, the BBQ spot on Mount Zion Road has stepped up its cleaning protocol and reconfigured the way they will serve food from buffet style to plated menu items, but that is not all.

"When you walk through the door we will first be taking your temperature. As well as sanitizing from the time you walk through the door. We have social distancing with tables," Consultant Laura Collins said.

Collins said the restaurant has hired a company that uses backpack electrostatic sprayers that kill 48 different pathogens with a hospital-grade germicidal.

Well if you are just wiping with an agent, you are only going to kill the germs you come in contact with, but with the electrostatic sprayer that midst surrounds the surface and kills the germs on the backside and between the slats," Concemi explains.

The bathrooms and indoor dining areas get this treatment once a week.

BBQ spot owners said they invested in the advanced technology to keep their customers and employees safe during this deadly pandemic.

"This new normal is actually our normal. We are hoping to open soon and we are taking all the precautions for safety," Collins concluded.

The BBQ spot plans to open on November 14.

