These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1.

Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable years beginning in January.

Here a few Georgia laws signed in 2022 that are taking effect in 2023.

Inform Consumers Act

SB 332 establishes financial and contact information requirements for online sellers to prevent people from selling goods stolen from retail stores.

Online platforms are required to provide a way for consumers to report suspicious activity.

Sellers with annual revenue more than $20,000 are required to share working contact information with buyers.

"Here in Georgia, we will do everything possible to curb crime and make life difficult for those who break the law," Kemp said in a statement after signing the law. "With SB 332, we're dealing another blow to the organized gangs that steal from Georgia shops and stores by making it much harder for them to profit from their heists.

"I want to thank Senator John Albers as well as Representative Houston Gaines for carrying this legislation and seeing it across the finish line. I also want to thank the members of the General Assembly who voted for this bill to help us keep up the fight against criminals."

Food truck permitting

HB 1443 allows mobile food service establishments, including food trucks, to operate outside its county of origin without additional permits.

The food truck must have an active permit.

The law also provides a definition for "mobile food service establishments."

LESS Crime Act

Most of the "Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act" or "LESS Crime Act" has been in effect for six months. SB 361 provides a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit for Georgia taxpayers to directly contribute to public safety initiatives.

While the act went into effect in July, it is applicable for taxable years beginning in 2023.

General Assembly Republicans and Georgia law enforcement championed the bill when it passed in both chambers with bipartisan support in March.

"With overwhelming bipartisan support, this innovative approach to public safety has received national acclamation. Our legislation serves as a model for government entities around the country to adopt within their own states and communities," Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in a statement when the bill passed the Georgia House.