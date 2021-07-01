New Georgia law helps stalking victims relocate

A new Georgia law went into effect July 1 to help stalking victims relocate from potentially dangerous situations.

"So I woke up this morning and I thought to myself, 'They let me make a law!' And it's so amazing because it's not just any law, it's a law that we understand will save lives," said state Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain.

Sen. Jackson was the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 75, which allows victims with a civil or criminal stalking order to terminate a residential lease without financial penalty. They must provide their apartment complex or landlord a copy of the court order and 30 day written notice.

"We felt like it was really important to make sure that you were actually a documented victim of stalking. So that you've actually gotten a police report and gone through the courts in order to get a protective order," Sen. Jackson explained. "In part, that's just to make sure that you have access to the resources that you need, that you have protections, right, that the police are aware."

Previously, state law only allowed victims of family violence to break their leases.

Now that the bill has become law, Sen. Jackson said it is important to raise awareness so that victims know they have the option to relocate.

