New funding to be use to stop traffic deaths at dangerous Buckhead interchange

The Department of Transportation is sending $10 million to the metro Atlanta area in a federal effort to prevent traffic deaths.

The money will be used specifically for enhancements at the Georgia-400 interchange and Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Officials say the area alone has experienced over 1,000 vehicle crashes in just three years.

Some of the improvements will include a separate shared-use path and an elevated pedestrian and bicycle bridge.

Speaking to Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady and Ron Gant Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the lack of safe sidewalks around Lenox Road has led to dangerous situations.

"I believe this $10 million grant is going to save lives for many people in the Atlanta region," Buttigieg said. "Clearly there needs to be a better design and that's what this is going to do."

The funding is part of a wider effort through the Safe Streets for All Program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve roads and prevent crashes and roadway deaths.

"We're going to continue to do everything we can to put these dollars to work to make everyday transportation better," he said.

Other infrastructure improvements included in the infrastructure plan include changes to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Downtown Atlanta Five Points MARTA Station.