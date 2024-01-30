New food hall brings international flavors to Dunwoody

A highly-anticipated new food hall is finally opening in Dunwoody later this week — and this morning, Good Day Atlanta got the exclusive first look (and taste!) inside.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane officially opens to the public this Friday, expanding the Dunwoody dining scene by adding ten food vendors, a bar, and a cocktail lounge. Spread out over 17,000 square feet, the food hall also features private event space, similar to what’s offered at Midtown Atlanta’s Politan Row at Colony Square (which opened in 2021 — check out our live reports from back then here). Founders say Politan Row at Ashford Lane will be the second-largest food hall in Metro Atlanta, seating more than 200 diners.

Of course, you can’t have a food hall without great food being served in it — and variety is definitely the spice of this new development. From authentic Thai cuisine (26 Thai) to Cuban sandwiches (Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina) to good, old-fashioned barbecue (Smokehouse Q), there’s a lunch and/or dinner option for just about everyone. Politan Row executives say they’re particularly proud that all the businesses inside are owned by women, people of color, or both.

Oh, and that cocktail lounge we mentioned earlier? It was designed as a "sequel" to the 1970s-themed Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge at Colony Square. Called Okay Anny’s, the Dunwoody lounge is themed around the late 1980s and early 1990s, which means you can expect the vivid colors from a "Saved by the Bell" episode, retro music, and a long list of unique craft cocktails.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane is located at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody and will be open daily for lunch and dinner. For more information on the food hall and the vendors inside, click here.