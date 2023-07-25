New fan experiences highlight upcoming TOUR Championship

Exactly one month from today, all eyes will be on Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club as the highly anticipated TOUR Championship once again takes over the historic course.

This year’s TOUR Championship returns to the club Aug. 23 through 27, marking the end of the PGA TOUR season and featuring the top 30 players in the standings competing in hopes of taking home the coveted FedExCup. Last year, Rory McIlroy rose to the challenge to win his third FedExCup, becoming the first player to do so; other past champions include Patrick Cantlay in 2021, Dustin Johnson in 2020, and Justin Rose in 2018.

Fans flock to East Lake Golf Club every year to catch the on-course action, of course — but they also always find plenty of time to enjoy great food and unique experiences. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, PGA TOUR and East Lake Golf Club leaders unveiled some new additions to this year’s tournament, including the upscale Starter Lounge (a cool venue through which players will walk to approach 1st tee) and the ATL Grove, which serves up Meiomi wines and burgers from Farm Burger at the 6th hole.

For more information on this year’s TOUR Championship and to purchase tickets to the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at East Lake Golf Club, where preparations are already underway for next month’s big event!