New fabric store and creative space opening near Ponce City Market

If designing and fashion is your thing, there's a new space for you to explore. Introducing Melanated Fabrics!

The establishment is owned and operated by MiMi G and Brittany Jones, two ladies who have a sharp eye for fashion and design. Some people may recognize MiMi, as she is the founder of Sew it Academy.

To launch Melanated Fabrics, Mimi G joined forces with Brittany J Jones, who is an international trendsetting resource for sewing enthusiasts of all skill levels. The ladies say their new space will offer more than just unique fabrics. They'll offer fabrics, design classes, workshops, and more.

Melanated Fabrics' grand opening is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They're located at 881 Memorial Dr. SE Atlanta GA, 30316.

You can follow them on Instagram @Melanatedfabrics For more information on business hours and what they have to offer click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.