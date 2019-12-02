New details in Rockdale County triple death investigation

Authorities have released new details surrounding the deaths of three people who were found inside a home during a welfare check Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the bodies of Michael Curry, 50, Jaydah Curry, 25, Joshua Baker, 19, were discovered by deputies just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. They were found inside a house in the 4100 block of Sweetwater Lane near Valley Woods Circle NE.

FOX 5 News has learned Jayda Curry and Joshua Baker were siblings and their deaths have been ruled a homicide. Michael Curry was Jaydah's husband, but his manner of death hasn't been determined.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now assisting with the case for further testing surrounding Mr. Curry's death.