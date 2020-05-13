New COVID-19 walk-up testing site in Fulton County

Accessibility to coronavirus testing continues to expand in Georgia.

The Fulton County Board of Health will open a new walk-up testing site Wednesday.

It's at the Center for Health and Rehabilitation, located at 265 Boulevard Northeast.

The testing site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday.

You must have an appointment, but a doctor's referral or insurance is not required.

The number to call for an appointment is 404-613-8150.

