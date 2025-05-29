Cobb County man found dead in home, caregiver arrested

A Cobb County man was found dead in his home. Now, the woman who was supposed to be taking care of him is in jail.

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant, Earl Douglas suffered from infected bed sores and had lost significant weight in recent months.

The document states his caregiver, 62-year-old Rachel Ward, "failed to provide adequate shelter, keeping him inside a house with no air conditioning and failing to clean his room, his bed, or himself when soiled."

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the two had lived in the same home on Stoneridge Drive in Marietta for several years. They say the caregiver was always very friendly.

"For the longest I thought she was a very good person, did everything, took care of the man," said Bobby Mosher, who lives next door.

Mosher has lived on Stoneridge Drive for 30 years. The house next door had been a rental for most of that time, until Douglas moved back in several years ago.

Mosher said Douglas had a stroke.

"I'd see him wrapped up on the back porch, she'd have him out there wrapped up, getting some sun or something," said Mosher.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

He says the last time he saw Douglas was a couple of months ago, when Douglas fell out of his wheelchair in the driveway and Ward needed help getting him up.

"Once she grabbed a hold, he was always 'ow ow ow!' I said, dang, something is wrong. I told her, you better call an ambulance and have this man looked at," said Mosher.

When Mosher saw police cars line the street Wednesday morning, he knew something was terribly wrong.

"They were walking her to the police car in handcuffs, and she said 'Hi Bobby,' and I said 'Hi, is anything wrong?' and that's when the police officers turned to me and came to tell me that Earl passed," said Mosher.

What's next:

Ward has been charged with Neglect of an Elderly Person. She's being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond. At this time, we do not have information on a court date.