Daniel Blackman disqualified from Public Service Commission race

The Brief Daniel Blackman has been disqualified from the Public Service Commission District 3 race after a judge ruled he did not meet residency requirements. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed the disqualification ahead of the June 7 special primary election. Blackman was seeking the Democratic nomination but will no longer appear on the ballot following the administrative court's decision.



In a major development in Georgia’s Public Service Commission District 3 race, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced that Daniel Blackman has been disqualified from appearing on the ballot.

What we know:

Blackman was seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 7 special primary election. However, a state administrative court judge ruled earlier this week that he failed to meet the residency requirements needed to run for the Public Service Commission seat.

What they're saying:

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed the disqualification, effectively removing Blackman from contention in the closely watched race.

Blackman has 10 days to appeal Raffensperger's decision.

What's next:

Early voting is underway for the special primary election to fill two seats on the commission, which is a 5-member board that regulates utilities in the state.