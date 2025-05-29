Daniel Blackman disqualified from Public Service Commission race
ATLANTA - In a major development in Georgia’s Public Service Commission District 3 race, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced that Daniel Blackman has been disqualified from appearing on the ballot.
What we know:
Blackman was seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 7 special primary election. However, a state administrative court judge ruled earlier this week that he failed to meet the residency requirements needed to run for the Public Service Commission seat.
What they're saying:
The Secretary of State’s office confirmed the disqualification, effectively removing Blackman from contention in the closely watched race.
Blackman has 10 days to appeal Raffensperger's decision.
What's next:
Early voting is underway for the special primary election to fill two seats on the commission, which is a 5-member board that regulates utilities in the state.