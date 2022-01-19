New COVID-19 testing site opens in Sandy Springs

Georgia residents can receive COVID-19 tests at a new drive-thru site in Sandy Springs.

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency has opened a site at 620 Morgan Falls Road.

The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The site will be closed on Saturdays.

Patients receive results within 72 hours.

COVID-19 MEGA-TESTING SITES: WHERE TO GO, HOURS OF OPERATION

Appointments aren't required, but patients are encouraged to pre-register online.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced large COVID-19 testing sites at Jim Miller Park on 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta and 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

