New Cobb County city plans put on hold

A group of people who want to create a new city in Cobb County are putting the brakes on their efforts at least for now.

Supporters of a city of East Cobb said they will not seek for a lawmaker to sponsor a bill to create the city during next year's General Assembly Session.

Instead, a spokesperson said supporters will continue their efforts in 2021.

Recently, Republicans said they would not support any plan until details are finalized.

Meanwhile, Democrats generally oppose making new cities for Atlanta suburbs.