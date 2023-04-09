New Birth Missionary Baptist Church gives away 1K boxes of food, tablets

Feeding 1,000 families was the goal for the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church giveaway on Saturday.

The event took place in the old Sam's Club parking loat on Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

New Birth partnered with the King's Table food pantry to give away 1,000 boxes of food and household supplies. The event also focused on reducing the digital divide by giving away 1,000 tablets and 12 months of free internet access.

Organizers of the giveaway say the need in the community is so great, people started lining up at 4 a.m.

Senior paster Dr. Jamal Bryant said that it's important to get outside the church and host events like this one in the community.