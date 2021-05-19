New reality show will send winner to International Space Station

You may think you've seen all the reality TV shows possible on this planet, but now they're taking it to space.

The Discovery Channel is launching a new competition, "Who Wants To Be an Astronaut?"

Contestants will be ordinary people and will compete in extreme challenges.

The winner will get to go on an eight-day space mission to the International Space Station.

The show debuts next year.

