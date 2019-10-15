New accusations in Cuba Gooding Jr. sexual assault case

article

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing a slew of new sexual assault allegations.

TMZ says five women are now accusing Gooding of sexual assault. He's due back in court this week.

The actor has been accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.