New $5 million Miss Universe crown unveiled in Atlanta

The Miss Universe Pageant is just days away. The annual event is being hosted in Atlanta this year.

The winner will receive a brand new $5 million crown this year. Organizers unveiled the stunning 167-karat Power of Unity Crown Thursday. But competing to become Miss Universe is more than about the crown at the end.

Every year, the pageant asks each contestant to bring a gift from their country but this year, they've broken with tradition. Instead, the contestants donated a toy that represents them and their country, to the Toys for Tots drive.

The Miss Universe Pageant airs Sunday night on FOX 5 Atlanta beginning at 7 p.m.