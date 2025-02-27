Nels Peterson named new chief justice of Georgia's Supreme Court

article

The Brief Nels Peterson has been unanimously elected as the new chief justice of Georgia's Supreme Court, effective April 1, following Chief Justice Michael Boggs' decision to step down. Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren has been chosen as the next presiding justice, and Governor Brian Kemp will appoint a new justice to fill the vacancy left by Boggs. Peterson's extensive legal background includes roles as a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals, general counsel for the University System of Georgia, and Georgia’s first solicitor general.



Georgia’s Supreme Court justices on Thursday unanimously elected a new top judge for the state.

SEE ALSO: Georgia Supreme Court chief justice to step down at end of March

What we know:

Georgia's Supreme Court is undergoing a significant leadership change. On Thursday, the justices unanimously elected Presiding Justice Nels Peterson as the new chief justice, effective April 1. This decision follows Chief Justice Michael Boggs' announcement that he will step down at the end of March. Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren has been chosen as the next presiding justice. Governor Brian Kemp will appoint a new justice to fill Boggs' vacancy on the court.

The backstory:

Nels Peterson's journey to becoming the chief justice began with his appointment to the Georgia Supreme Court by then-Governor Nathan Deal in 2016. He was subsequently elected to full six-year terms in 2018 and 2024. Peterson's extensive experience includes serving as a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals, general counsel for the University System of Georgia, Georgia’s first solicitor general in the Attorney General’s Office, and executive counsel to the governor. Before his state government roles, Peterson practiced law at King & Spalding LLP in Atlanta and clerked for Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. He holds degrees from Kennesaw State University and Harvard Law School.

Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren, also appointed by Deal, joined the high court in September 2018 and was elected to a six-year term in 2020. She previously served as solicitor general in the attorney general’s office.

What they're saying:

The role of the chief justice is pivotal in Georgia's judicial system. Chief justices lead the state's judicial branch, serving as the voice of the court and the entire judiciary. They preside over the high court’s deliberations and chair the Judicial Council of Georgia, the policy-making arm of the judiciary. The presiding justice steps in when the chief justice is absent and serves as vice-chair of the Judicial Council.

Local perspective:

Nels Peterson is a well-respected figure in Georgia's legal community. He has served on numerous government and non-profit boards and committees and has received various honors and awards. Peterson resides in Cobb County with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children. He is also an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.

What's next:

As Nels Peterson prepares to assume his new role as chief justice, the focus will be on his leadership and the appointment of a new justice by Governor Kemp. The transition marks a new chapter for Georgia's Supreme Court, with Peterson and Warren poised to guide the state's judiciary in the coming years.