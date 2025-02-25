Georgia Supreme Court chief justice to step down at end of March

article

The Brief Chief Justice Michael Boggs will step down from the Georgia Supreme Court at the end of March, returning to private practice. Boggs has served 25 years in public office, including roles as a state representative, superior court judge, Court of Appeals judge, and Supreme Court justice. His resignation is influenced by personal and family obligations, particularly after his wife's retirement from teaching.



Georgia’s highest court will need a new chief justice.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Boggs announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down from the bench at the end of March.

The backstory:

Chief Justice Michael Boggs, a prominent figure in Georgia's judicial system, has announced his decision to step down from the Georgia Supreme Court at the end of March. Boggs, who hails from Pierce County in south Georgia, has dedicated 25 years to public service, holding various positions including state representative, superior court judge, Court of Appeals judge, and Supreme Court justice. He was appointed to the Supreme Court by then-Governor Nathan Deal in December 2016 and has been reelected twice. In July 2022, he assumed the role of chief justice.

What we know:

In a letter addressed to Governor Brian Kemp, Chief Justice Boggs expressed his intention to leave the bench at the conclusion of the court term. He plans to return to private practice, as stated in a news release from the Supreme Court. Boggs highlighted his commitment to being a "good steward of the public’s trust" and found it rewarding to contribute to efforts that enhance Georgia's judicial system. His resignation is influenced by "increasing family and personal obligations," especially following his wife's recent retirement from full-time teaching.

What's next:

With Boggs stepping down, Governor Kemp will be responsible for appointing a new justice to the Georgia Supreme Court. Subsequently, the justices will select a new chief justice to lead the court. This transition marks a significant change in the state's judicial leadership and presents an opportunity for new perspectives within the court.

Why you should care:

The resignation of Chief Justice Boggs is a pivotal moment for Georgia's judicial system. His departure not only signifies a change in leadership but also opens the door for potential shifts in the court's dynamics and decision-making processes. As the state prepares for this transition, the appointment of a new justice and the selection of a new chief justice will be crucial in shaping the future of Georgia's legal landscape.