Shootout turns into SWAT situation at NW Atlanta home, police say

Police are working to unravel a complicated situation that led to a SWAT team responding to a northwest Atlanta home late Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the situation began at around 9:10 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Neil Street.

At the home, officers found a man who had been shot at least once in his stomach.

Medics treated the victim at the scene. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they believe the man was shot when a white sedan pulled up in front of the home and got into a gunfight with other people inside.

After more than a dozen gunshots, the white sedan fled the scene.

Police called in a SWAT team to de-escalate the situation. The SWAT situation is now over.

At this time, investigators have detained two people in connection with the gunfight. Investigators believe the shootout was gang-related and that the home was specifically targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Atlanta Police Department.