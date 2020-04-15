Neighbors using technology to reach out to strangers more than ever before

In a time where people are supposed to be as far away from others as possible, neighbors are coming together to connect with total strangers like never before.

There are groups coordinating grocery runs through Facebook and people using Nextdoor to donate time and supplies, and all these volunteers said they never realized how doing something so small for someone else can mean so much.

"It's a wonderful sacrifice that they're making," said radiologist Renee Mansour. Mansour is working tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients, but she said she's in awe of her neighbors.

"I don't have family in the area, and my neighbors stepping up and helping me like they did, it's helped a lot," said Mansour.

Her neighbors in Medlock Park started a volunteer group on Facebook. Drivers, like Rachel Amos, will pick up groceries or prescriptions for those who need it.

"If you need something, I'll pick it up for you," said Amos. "I don't know you, I've never seen you, but I think having that neighbor there for you is so important," she said.

For Mansour, the volunteers mailed face masks to her dad in Arizona.

"When I'm not working, I really don't want to be exposing myself or others outside of work," said Mansour.

On top of Facebook, neighbors, like Lynn Johnston, are turning to the Help Map feature on Nextdoor to offer help.

"I have been seeing blessings come left and right," said Johnston. "I'm seeing people really trying to extend love from their heart," he said.

Johnston has dropped off toilet paper and supplies to families in need, hoping others will take their extra time to do the same.

"We can either be part of the problem or part of the solution, and there's already a big enough problem," she said.

These neighbors say they're thankful to see the community going viral in a time where people are most alone.

"I was amazed that rather than ask for help, I had more people were asking if they could help instead," said Johnston.

"I think just being a good human is all it comes down to, it's simple," said Amos.

If you want to offer help to your neighbors through Nextdoor, the "Help Map" feature should appear on your main profile page. You can select to offer help, or browse the map and click on neighbor's postings to see who is offering assistance near you.

