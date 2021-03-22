Neighbors shocked by Nazi symbols in Athens-Clarke County community

Neighbors in one Athens-Clarke County community are concerned after finding Nazi stickers.

Lizzie Saltz said she didn't think much of a symbol on a sticker that was placed on her Black Lives Matter yard sign in her front yard. She said the round symbol isn’t as recognizable as a Swastika and has been vocal about the images to educate others.

"We’re not far from the school. People with small children live here," she said "[People are] pretty friendly," Saltz said.

Saltz said she’s spent the past 20 years in the Brookstone neighborhood and has never been concerned for her safety or had to call the police.

"I didn't think about it because it looks sort of like a flower," she said. "When I saw it up close the spokes looked weirdly swastika-like."

A reverse Google search reveals the image is of the "black sun." It’s a symbol associated with Nazi Germany as well as the occult. It has been used by white supremacists in the US and paramilitary units in Ukraine.

Saltz’s home wasn’t the only one marked with this sticker. A similar one was placed on another neighbor’s yard sign that reads "love is love."

"It was a wake-up call to me, I’m not in a bubble. There are people here who don't like us for having ideas that are tolerant...and inclusive," she said.

Athens -Clarke County police said they’ve received calls about the symbols appearing in the neighborhood and have not said there is a threat to public safety.

Saltz said she’s been vocal about this because she wants others to be aware.

"It’s really important that people keep their eyes peeled for symbols like this so they can tell the GBI and the SPLC, so they know people like that are active in the area so they can protect people as needed," she said.

Anyone who may know something about the origins of these stickers or who might have placed the stickers in this community, give the Athens-Clarke County Police Department a call.

