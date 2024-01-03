Need to dispose of your Christmas tree? This might be the 'great of all time' way

It can feel like a downer to take down your live Christmas tree. While your home probably smells great, the needles can be a pain to clean up. But there's an option that's sure to

If you don't know what to do with your live Christmas tree, one company has an idea that might just be the "greatest of all time."

"Get Your Goat Rentals" will come to your home and remove your live Christmas tree for $20.

"We pick up the trees and bring ‘em to the farm for the goats," owner and operator Chad Hidgins said. "They eat the needles, strip the bark."

"Get Your Goat Rentals" is a vegetation control company that has found solutions for a variety of environmental concerns.

"We do DeKalb County Schools, city of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, city of Lawrenceville's retention ponds and a ton of residential goat landscaping," Hidgins said. "If you've seen goats on the side of the interstate, that's probably us."

Hidgins, says the Christmas tree removal is one of their most popular services.

"It's a lot of fun. People have fun knowing their tree is not in a landfill that goat is enjoying it and getting naturally dewormed that way," he said.

The Carrollton County Farm is home to some 140 goats.

"We're getting ready to start 'kidding' out so that number could double pretty quick," he said with a laugh.

Every Tuesday, the company picks up trees all across the metro Atlanta.

"We examine each tree with a metal detector, shake them out really good, and they become free game for the goats," he said.

This is the same company that had goats free roaming around Buckhead in 2021-- but now there's different ownership. Hidgins and his wife Amanda have operated the very small business for about two years.