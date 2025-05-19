Cobb County teacher and wife arrested for alleged child abuse and surveillance

article

The Brief Steven and Anissa Griffin are facing felony charges for allegedly subjecting their children to mistreatment, including surveillance, food deprivation, and confinement. The children were reportedly confined to their bedrooms, denied regular bathroom access, and monitored via video cameras without consent. Steven Griffin resigned from his teaching position at North Cobb High School following his arrest, and the investigation into the allegations is ongoing.



A Cobb County high school teacher and his wife are facing multiple felony charges after authorities say they subjected their children to years of mistreatment, including surveillance in their bedrooms, food deprivation, and confinement.

What we know:

Steven Griffin, a former English teacher at North Cobb High School, and his wife Anissa Griffin were arrested after investigators uncovered disturbing allegations of abuse at their home on Owens Landing Trail in Kennesaw. Both are charged with felony counts of cruelty to children and unlawful surveillance.

The backstory:

According to warrants filed in Cobb County Magistrate Court, the Griffins allegedly confined their four children to their bedrooms, denied them regular access to the bathroom, withheld food, and installed video cameras in their bedrooms without the children’s knowledge or consent.

One of the children, a 15-year-old, was reportedly forced to live in an unfinished basement without heating or air conditioning and had to request permission to use the bathroom, which he was sometimes denied, causing him physical pain. He also told investigators he was confined to his room for five days and was sometimes denied food.

Authorities say the Griffins placed alarms on the children's bedroom doors to alert them if they were opened, and the children were required to ask for permission—often through the surveillance system—to leave their rooms or eat meals.

A now-18-year-old victim said she was confined to her room for one to two months and had to ask for permission to use the bathroom after being locked out. Both the 14-year-old and 18-year-old expressed discomfort with the constant video monitoring, especially as they changed clothes in their rooms. The 15-year-old echoed those concerns.

What they're saying:

Steven Griffin has since resigned from his teaching position following his arrest. A Cobb County School District spokesperson confirmed his departure, saying, "This individual no longer works for the district and has not been at the school since his arrest and has resigned. We expect all our staff members to uphold the highest professional and personal standards inside and outside of school. Our thoughts are with his family as legal proceedings take their course."

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.