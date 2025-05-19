Family says daughter expelled over prom date choice at Christian school

The Brief Emily Wright was a senior at North Cobb Christian School. She brought a guest to her prom, which was held at a venue off school property. Wright's parents say that 10 days after the prom, the principal told them they would have to withdraw Emily from school.



The family of a high school senior is upset, claiming their daughter was forced to withdraw from school because of who she took to prom.

What they're saying:

Prom night is a big deal for high school seniors. Emily Wright, who attended North Cobb Christian School, says her prom was at a venue off campus, and she invited a friend who doesn't go to the school.

"It was off property. I did sign a form allowing her to bring a guest," said Tricia Wright, Emily's mother.

Wright says the only limitation on the form was related to the age of the guest. Ten days later, Emily was called into the principal's office.

"I was asked, 'Is there anything we should know about the guest you brought to prom?' And I knew exactly what they were talking about, so I said, 'Yes, he's transgender,'" said Emily.

"I got a call from the principal who said, 'Ms. Wright, I've been informed that Emily brought a transgender guest to prom. Were you aware of that?' I said yes. She said, 'Well, I'm sorry, Ms. Wright, we're going to have to expel Emily,'" said Tricia Wright, Emily's mom.

Tricia Wright said she was stunned. Emily was worried.

"I cried very hard. I was just thinking that my entire future was in jeopardy. 'Where am I going to go to school? Where am I going to graduate?'" said Emily.

With just weeks left in the school year, Emily enrolled in a public school so she could graduate and go to college.

The Wrights understand that North Cobb Christian School, as a private Christian institution, may have values and rules different from public schools, but they say they believed that, because it is a Christian school, it would be more welcoming to everyone.

"That's not, in my opinion, a good example—to not be kind, not be loving, not be accepting, to be exclusive instead of inclusive," said Tricia Wright.

The other side:

FOX 5 has emailed and called the school for a response to Emily being told to withdraw from school, but we have not yet heard back.