Nearly 620,000 without power across Georgia in Zeta's wake

Power is slowly being restored to Georgian after Zeta tore through the state early Thursday morning.

At one point, about 2 million were left in the dark. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, about 619,365 customers were without power. That number combines both customers of Georgia Power and numbers released by Georgia's Electric Cooperatives.

Georgia Power reports that some people could be without power for days as crews take on the daunting task of replacing about 4,200 power poles damaged during the storm.

“We've restored power to over 280,000 customers across the state following #HurricaneZeta. Our crews are working hard to get your lights on as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience, we're all in this together,” Georgia Power tweeted just after 3 p.m. Thursday. “There are extensive amounts of damage, including broken poles, many of which are located in remote or challenging locations. We understand your frustration if you still are without power and thank you for support and understanding.”

Advertisement

Crews have been working almost non-stop since the tropical-storm-force winds moved out of the area. Residents are reminded to not approach downed wires and to call 911 immediately.

Georgia Power customers can follow outages on the company's online outage map.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.