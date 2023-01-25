Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car.

Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.

Rice discharged his firearm at the suspect, according to the officers who placed him under arrest for reckless conduct.

No one was injured during the incident.

ATLANTA POLICE SAY BEST WAY TO AVOID GETTING SHOT DURING CAR THEFT IS TO WALK AWAY

Rice's vehicle was recovered later on.

This investigation remains ongoing.