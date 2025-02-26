NC Amber Alert: Azalea Strifle last seen in Harnett County

article

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for 15-year-old Azalea Strifle. She was last seen around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday near her home in Spring Lake. Azalea is described as five-foot-four-inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.



Authorities in North Carolina have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl.

The alert was issued by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Azalea Strifle was last seen around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday near her home in Spring Lake, about 10 miles north of Fayetteville.

Strifle is described as five-foot-four-inches and weighing around 110 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle which investigators believe Strifle got into when leaving the area.

The alert is currently only for the state of North Carolina. No information has surfaced that she has left the state.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or call 911.