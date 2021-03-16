National Panda Day celebrates endangered bears

article

Tuesday, March 16 is National Panda Day.

The day draws attention to one of the world's most unique bears.

Pandas are the world's most endangered and one of the most adored animals.

With their black and white faces and body, panda bears are easily identifiable.

However, their black and white color was designed for their natural habitat.

They eat mostly plants and do not hibernate in the winter like many other bears.

