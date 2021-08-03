National Night Out adds something new during the pandemic

Communities across the country are celebrating National Night Out. It's an opportunity for residents to get to know law enforcement. This year, in Cobb County it was also about your health.

The event in Cobb County brought out several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Members of the community could learn about the different jobs in law enforcement, check out the vehicles and gear and meeting the people behind the badge.

"It's really important for the community to come out because they get to meet us on a personal level," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

National Night Out was canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year staff members from Wellstar set up a tent and offered free COVID-19 vaccines.

Like most of Georgia, the number of COVID-19 cases in Cobb County is surging. Just last week, the Director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Dr. Janet Memark, said the Delta variant is taking its toll on those who have not been vaccinated.

"Our hospitals are once again filling up with COVID patients. They are younger patients, 30s and 40s and 50s and they are unvaccinated," said Dr. Memark.

That news was enough for Jalin Williams to roll up his sleeve.

"I saw that and I got a little afraid especially with the cold months coming up. It's just time I guess," said Williams.

Jessica Townley was pleased to see people getting the vaccination here.

"I'm really disappointed Cobb County isn't as vaccinated as it could be. I just want everyone to stay healthy, get vaccinated and throw out the mask!" said Townley.

