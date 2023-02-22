National Margarita Day 2023 deals around metro Atlanta

article

It's National Margarita Day. For our viewers who partake, we threw together a list of six places around metro Atlanta that can help you celebrate.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

We're starting our list off strong with $5 Grande House Margaritas and 99-cent meltdown specials offered by the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand.

If you care less about the price and more about getting your drink on, On The Border offers tons of margarita variants, like the Mangonada which features the sweetness of a mango and the saltiness of chamoy and Spicy Tajín seasoning.

They even have a Skinny Margarita with 220 calories if you're watching your figure.

Find the closest location to you on their website.

Chilis

It's National Margarita Day every day at Chili's. The chain offers a $5 margarita of the month all year long, and the "Grand Romance Rita" is the signature drink this February. Imagine a shot of Grand Marnier and Lunazul Blanco Tequila with blackberry syrup and Chili's own sour – shaken, not stirred.

The Chili's chain is all over Georgia, you can find your closest location here.

Chido & Padre's

For a bougie night in Buckhead, margs are $7 at Chido & Padre's. Starting at 5 p.m. until close, you can choose any of five margarita options for this discounted price.

You can pair your beverage with something savory. Check out the menu before you go.

Taqueria Tsunami

Stop the presses. We hear the margaritas at Taqueria Tsunami are $6 all day long, and we do mean all day long. They started pouring at 11 a.m. Hey, it's happy hour somewhere.

There are eight types of marges featured on the menu, including a Spicy Pina – that's tequila, pineapple, agave nectar and a chili lime salt rim.

There are locations all over the metro Atlanta area. You can find the one closest to you here.

Bahama Breeze

Drum roll, please. We did some digging and found $2.22 classic margaritas all day long at the Bahama Breeze in Duluth and Kennesaw.

Who needs the bells and whistles of different flavors when you're only spending $2? Plus, if you get there before 6 p.m., all appetizers are half the price.

Bad Daddy's

We called ahead and regret to inform you that Bad Daddy's beloved burger chain is not offering any specials today in Georgia. Still, it would have been criminal not to include the restaurant whose Bad Ass Margaritas are infamous for being so strong, they're limited to two per customer.

If you're willing to pay full price, there are four flavors to choose from. Check out the nearest location on the map.

National Margarita Day 2023

Of course, these aren't the only restaurants and bars around town with deals, so take our list with a grain of salt, a squeeze of lemon, and a shot – preferably of tequila.

Happy National Margarita Day, and consider planning your night out safely with a rideshare app to bring you home.