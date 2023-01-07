Bulldogs fans pack airport heading to LA for National Championship

Amid the hustle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, red and black seemed to be the color of the day as Georgia Bulldog fans packed up and flew out to cheer on their team in Los Angeles.

"Go Dawgs and let's go take this one back home," said Bob Tharp.

Tharp is making the cross-country trip to California with his family. It is a chance to see their beloved bulldogs show the TCU Horned Frogs why they are number one.

"It is a long trip, but I don't know how many times in your life you get to see something that's this memorable," Tharp said.

The family has been planning this for two months, hoping that Georgia would once again be playing for a National Championship.

"It's so rare to see something like this happen, it's Georgia," Tharp said. "We've been blessed to have this happen twice in a row, but it's a long time in between. So never forget that feeling of waiting for something like this."

The Thornton family is also making the trek from one coast to the other.

After the Peach Bowl win, they immediately got to work to make the trip a reality.

"All I want to do is go to Georgia football games," said David Thornton. "I work hard, this is my hobby. "So, if they play in Alaska I’m going, they play in Hawaii I'm going. That's all I do go to Georgia games all year."

The fans heading out are hoping for a Georgia win, back-to-back titles, and a perfect season.

"I'm going to go every time I can for as long as I can," said Amy Thornton. "So, keep winning Dawgs."