Nassau Bay police sergeant killed in hit and run

A sergeant with the Nassau Bay Police Department was hit and killed by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities say.

Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, a 15-year veteran of the department, was assisting with a traffic stop in the parking lot of an apartment complex on San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Harris County for assault on a family member. During the arrest, police say the suspect broke away from officers, got back into his vehicle, drove away, and at some point struck Sgt. Sullivan with the vehicle.

Sgt. Sullivan was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

Nassau Bay Police Department Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was killed during a traffic stop on December 11, 2019.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was located a short distance from the traffic stop. Authorities are still searching for that suspect. The search has led officers to a home in southeast Houston early Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Search for suspect in death of Nassau Bay police sergeant

Advertisement

The suspect is described only as a young black male, early 20s, and wearing a hoodie. He reportedly fled with a handcuff around one wrist.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Line at (713)274-9100.

Sgt. Sullivan was a resident of Friendswood. The department says December 27 would have been her 16th anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department.

“I want to personally thank all the citizens and public who have reached out to our department with thoughts and prayers,” Police Chief Tim Cromie said.