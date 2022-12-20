Explosion, blaze from backyard awakens NE Atlanta homeowner

article

A northeast Atlanta resident was woken up early Tuesday morning by the sound of an explosion. A fire had erupted in the backyard. It would take 25 firefighters to finally put it out.

The homeowner told authorities a propane tank behind an RV parked in the back of the North Morningside Drive house started the fire.

The mobile home trailer was severely damaged, and a neighbor's detached garage near it took on moderate to heavy damage, according to the responding fire team.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in time to prevent both homes from also catching fire.

Luckily, no one was injured in the blaze. Both homeowners were able to safely escape.

The situation is still under investigation.