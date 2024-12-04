Mustard greens grown in Georgia recalled due to listeria contamination

A Georgia-based company has issued a recall of its mustard greens due to listeria contamination.

Baker Farms, located in Norman Park, Georgia, announced the recall on Tuesday of its 16-ounce bags of Baker Farms Curly Mustard.

The bags have a sell by date of Nov. 21, 2024, and were sold between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

The FDA reports that the mustard greens were packaged in clear plastic bags and sold to distribution centers in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

The Baker Farms mustard greens (FDA)

According to officials, the listeria contamination was detected in late November by Texas health officials.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

If you have bought some of the greens, do not eat them. You can return the produce to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can call Baker Farms on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling (844) 761-2244.