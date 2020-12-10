MUST Ministries receives $5 million grant to help end homelessness

article

MUST Ministries has been awarded a $5 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund.

Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

“This generous grant will be life-changing for hundreds of people struggling in homelessness,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, President and CEO of MUST Ministries. “Knowing how many people are desperately seeking help during this very difficult time, our team realizes the impact of this gift as neighbors in need find help and hope through the Day 1 Families Fund grant. In addition, we are honored to be recognized in this national selection of experienced shelters making a high impact in their communities.”

MUST Ministries says the grant will assist in several projects, including adding capacity to the new shelter being constructed in Cobb County, hiring additional housing professionals and enhance rehousing services for clients moving into permanent housing.

It will also allow MUST to grow its Cherokee County Bridge Housing Program and ensure that more families have access to housing for up to 90 days while they stabilize. The Program was launched with support from the County and Woodstock City Church.

For more information, visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund.

