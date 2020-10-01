MUST Ministries in desperate need of food donations

article

Leaders at MUST Ministries say food donations are down during the greatest need in the organization's history. Due to the pandemic, they've been assisting more families than normal.

MUST Ministries said it's distributing about 84 pallets of food and month and has donated over one million pounds of food since the pandemic began in March.

“No words can express the desperation we’ve seen in the past few months. No food, no jobs, no place to live... and no hope,” stated MUST Ministries President and CEO Dr. Ike Reighard.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

MUST Ministries (FOX 5)

“For 49 years, MUST Ministries has been called to offer help and hope, but we have never seen such an insurmountable need. During the pandemic, we have done everything we can to serve those in poverty and those plunging into poverty for the first time,” he explained. “Families are trusting us in one of the most trying times of their lives and yet we must have more help to meet the overwhelming need.”

Advertisement

Food donations can be dropped off at the MUST Ministries donation center drive-thru Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The address is 1280 Field Parkway, off Highway 41.

MUST Ministries (FOX 5)

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

“Canned beans, pasta, vegetables that are canned, dry pasta, fruit cups, different things that a family would be able to have access to and to be able to feed them and to be able to take care of them,” Reighard said addressing the type of donations they are seeking.

If you'd like to make a financial donation click here.