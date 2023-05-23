Music legend Ringo Starr sets fall Atlanta concert date

The Beatles famously played their one and only show in Atlanta back in August 1965. Now, one of the Fab Four is coming back to town for a high-powered evening of music and memories … with a little help from his friends.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band recently announced extensive tour plans through the spring and fall, including a stop at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Sept. 27. Last week, band took some time out from tour rehearsals to answer questions from the media via Zoom.

"Dave Hart, who put the tour together, he gave us too many days off, so I complained," said Starr, laughing. "So, he’s filled in some of them now. Because if I’m on the road, I want to play! I don’t want to sit in a hotel and relax for three days. I want to get out there and play!"

Since launching the All Starr Band concept in 1989, Starr has toured with a revolving lineup for fellow rock musicians, all of whom have a made a major impact with their own bands. The current tour’s lineup includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Edgar Winter — the latter of whom is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his iconic hit, "Free Ride."

"Every time I play that song, I think of Dan Hartman, who passed away unexpectedly and was a great talent and had the idea for the song," says Winter. "I remember the first time I did it with this band, I looked back over my shoulder, ‘Ringo’s playing on ‘Free Ride!’ I can’t believe it!’"

The glee associated with playing next to one of The Beatles is a sentiment echoed by all the band members; after all, Starr inspired many of them to pursue music in the first place.

"The first time I saw Ringo in the same room, I was 7 years old, and it was in 1966, and I was just buzzing and vibrating for a week," recalls Bissonette. "And I just said, ‘I want to play in front of people!’"

And for the icon himself, performing in venues like Atlanta’s Fox Theatre alongside his friends is the continuation of a dream that stretches back to childhood.

"I wanted to be a drummer, and that dream is still going on," says Starr. "I love to play, and I love to play with great musicians, and I love to play great songs. And I get all of that from these guys."

Tickets are on sale now for Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at the Fox; the show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour earlier. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available for purchase by clicking here.